MPACT Secures New Facilities Amid Managerial Stability Clause

Mapletree Commercial (SG:N2IU) has released an update.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) has secured two new financial agreements totaling approximately S$288.4 million, backed by a guarantee from DBS Trustee Limited. These Facilities, subject to specific conditions, may require early repayment if managerial changes at MPACT occur without lenders’ consent or if the manager is not a Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd subsidiary. The potential repayment could impact around S$6.7 billion of MPACT’s borrowings, which are primarily for refinancing purposes.

