Mpac Group Advances in Clean Battery Production

Mpac Group PLC, in collaboration with FREYR Battery, has successfully completed the first production trial of 24M Technologies SemiSolid unit cells at FREYR’s Customer Qualification Plant in Norway. The next phase includes moving to continuous production and increasing production speeds, marking a significant step in automating the manufacturing of clean energy battery technology. This achievement demonstrates Mpac’s commitment to supporting sustainable future technologies and positions FREYR as a key player in the battery industry’s industrialization.

