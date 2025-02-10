$MPAA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MPAA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,089,849 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MPAA:
$MPAA Insider Trading Activity
$MPAA insiders have traded $MPAA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC 325 has made 2 purchases buying 57,797 shares for an estimated $390,209 and 0 sales.
- DOUGLAS B TRUSSLER purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000
- CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000
- CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000
- FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $47,400
- PHILIP GAY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $35,100
- DAVID BRYAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $13,668
- JOSEPH EDWIN FERGUSON purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $8,496
$MPAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $MPAA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 613,738 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,535,523
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 169,116 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,285,281
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 157,432 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,163,422
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 155,867 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,151,857
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 139,271 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,029,212
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 103,645 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $765,936
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 99,958 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $738,689
$MPAA Government Contracts
We have seen $151,000 of award payments to $MPAA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DC EMULATOR MODEL #105050 - QUANTITY 1: $151,000
