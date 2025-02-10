$MPAA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MPAA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,089,849 of trading volume.

$MPAA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MPAA:

$MPAA insiders have traded $MPAA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC 325 has made 2 purchases buying 57,797 shares for an estimated $390,209 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOUGLAS B TRUSSLER purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $47,400

PHILIP GAY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $35,100

DAVID BRYAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $13,668

JOSEPH EDWIN FERGUSON purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $8,496

$MPAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $MPAA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MPAA Government Contracts

We have seen $151,000 of award payments to $MPAA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

