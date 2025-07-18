$MP stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MP stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,409,481,290 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MP stock page):
$MP Insider Trading Activity
$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,386,223 shares for an estimated $62,997,115.
- RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,390.
- ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,199 shares for an estimated $593,214.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,457,355 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,984,035
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,404,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,287,921
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,257,282 shares (+429.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,690,253
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,238,416 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,229,734
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,074,189 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,220,953
- GREENCAPE CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 1,014,536 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,764,823
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 948,243 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,146,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MP forecast page.
$MP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Corinne Blanchard from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $69.0 on 07/17/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $64.0 on 07/16/2025
- Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 06/17/2025
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 06/06/2025
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025
- Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 03/20/2025
You can track data on $MP on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.