$MP stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MP stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,409,481,290 of trading volume.

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,386,223 shares for an estimated $62,997,115 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,390 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,199 shares for an estimated $593,214.

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$MP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Corinne Blanchard from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $69.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $64.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 03/20/2025

