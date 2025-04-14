$MP stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MP stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $239,650,746 of trading volume.

$MP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MP:

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,800,820 shares for an estimated $115,171,480 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 125,195 shares for an estimated $2,965,959 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $540,900

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

$MP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.25.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.5 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

