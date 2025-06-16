Stocks
MP

$MP stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 16, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$MP stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $418,742,676 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MP:

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,386,223 shares for an estimated $62,997,115.
  • RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,390.
  • ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,338 shares for an estimated $189,878.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.