MP Materials vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Rare-Earth Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

MP Materials is an established, integrated rare-earth producer with significant backing from the U.S. government and major industrial partners.

USA Rare Earth is an early-stage developer aiming to create a complete domestic supply chain, but currently lacks committed commercial customers.

Which rare-earth player is the better choice for investors seeking exposure to the domestic mineral supply chain? Find out.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

As the global race for resource independence accelerates, the domestic rare earth supply chain has become a focal point for long-term investors. Choosing between MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) involves weighing established production against speculative future growth.

MP Materials focuses on scaling its existing mine in California while USA Rare Earth aims to build a new supply chain from scratch in Texas. Both companies seek to reduce global reliance on foreign sources for the essential minerals used in everything from electric vehicle motors to high-tech defense systems.

The case for MP Materials

MP Materials produces critical minerals at its Mountain Pass facility and serves as a major player in the mining stocks landscape, precisely rare earths. It recently shifted away from selling concentrate to Chinese distributors and now serves clients like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and the U.S. Department of Defense (or the Department of War).

In FY 2025, revenue grew 35.1% to nearly $275.5 million. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $85.9 million and, therefore, a negative net margin.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a current ratio of 7.2x, indicating its ability to cover short-term debt with current assets. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4x compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating a relatively low reliance on borrowed funds. Free cash flow (FCF), calculated as cash from operations minus capital spending, was nearly negative $328.1 million as the firm continues to develop and progress mines and production.

The case for USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is developing a full domestic supply chain from its Round Top project in Texas. The company aims to provide metals and magnets directly to industrial customers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.6 million as the company moved toward its initial operations. However, it recorded a net loss of close to $297.6 million, reflecting the massive costs associated with building out a mine-to-magnet value chain before commercial production begins.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, showing it has no total debt relative to its equity. Its current ratio of 10.2x suggests a strong ability to cover immediate liabilities with existing assets. FCF was negative $86.3 million, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

MP Materials faces risks from volatile commodity prices and a heavy dependency on funding from the U.S. Department of War. It also competes with large international producers such as Shenghe Resources, which may have lower operating costs. Any failure to reach production targets at its 10X Facility could also harm its future financial outlook.

USA Rare Earth is an early-stage company with no history of commercial production, making its future profitability highly uncertain. It relies on third-party feedstock until its own mine is operational and faces competition from established players like Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSDY). Furthermore, the company requires significant additional capital to complete its facilities, which may be difficult to secure on favorable terms.

Valuation comparison

Comparing the Forward P/E and P/S ratio shows that both companies trade at significant premiums to the broader market averages.

Metric MP Materials USA Rare Earth Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 274.8x 148.7x 25.7x P/S ratio 43.9x 1661.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLB sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Rare-earths are vital for several industries and applications, including electronics, semiconductors, electric vehicles, renewable energy technology, medical devices, lasers, and defense systems. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the U.S. government is making some sweeping moves to boost the domestic supply of rare earths and reduce dependency on China. 67% of the rare earths consumed in the U.S. are currently imported, with 71% coming from China, according to recent research from The Motley Fool.

Both MP Materials and USA Rare Earth are primary beneficiaries of the government’s push, but they sit at different stages of execution. If I were to buy one stock today, I’d go for MP Materials.

The Mountain Pass is the largest rare-earth mine in the U.S. The government knows this, which is why the Department of War acquired a 15% equity stake in MP Materials last year, becoming its largest shareholder. MP Materials will build a rare-earth magnet manufacturing facility, called the 10X facility. It will have an estimated capacity of 10,000 metric tons, and the government has already committed to buying all magnets produced at 10X for 10 years at a floor price of $110 per kilogram for rare-earth compounds.

That’s not all. The Department of War and MP Materials are also establishing a joint venture in Saudi Arabia to develop a rare-earth refinery.

Backed by the government, MP Materials is building a mine-to-magnet business and is already generating revenues. USA Rare Earth also has the government’s backing, but is technically still a pre-revenue company.

In the first quarter, MP Materials produced record rare-earth oxides, scaled heavy rare-earth separation commissioning activities, and broke ground at 10X. Its revenue surged 49% to $90.1 million.

USA Rare Earth has a significant foothold in heavy rare-earth elements used in military and defense systems, but MP Material is already operating at scale and has secured major commercial supply contracts, including with Apple. I’d bet on this rare-earth stock now for the long term.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, and MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.