MP Materials Trades at a Premium Valuation: How to Play the Stock?

MP Materials MP is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 15.20X, well above the industry average of 1.49X. The stock also carries a Value Score of F, suggesting it is expensive at current levels.



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Among rare earth peers, USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR trades at a steeper 39.51X, while Lynas Rare Earths Limited LYSDY appears relatively more reasonably valued at 10.22X.

MP Materials Stock Trails Industry Performance

MP Materials shares have declined 14.7% over the past six months, significantly lagging the industry’s 8.5% growth. The Zacks Basic Materials sector gained 3.8% while the S&P 500 rose 8%. Over this period, Lynas Rare Earths and USA Rare Earth have gained 19.6% and 11.4%, respectively.

MP's 6-Month Performance Against Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers



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MP Materials continues to trade at a substantial premium even as its shares have lagged the industry. Examining its latest financial results, operational execution, growth catalysts and key challenges can help assess whether that premium remains justified.

MP Delivered Revenue Growth in Q1, Costs Remain Elevated

MP Materials generated first-quarter 2026 total revenues of $90.6 million, up 49% year over year. The company also recognized $42.3 million in income related to a price protection agreement (PPA) with the Department of War (DoW).

Revenues from the Materials segment increased 30% year over year to $72.2 million, on stronger NdPr pricing and sales. The Magnetics segment contributed $21 million in revenues, reflecting increased production of magnetic precursor products. In the year-ago quarter, the segment generated $5.2 million in revenues from its first metal deliveries.

Cost of sales climbed 52% due to higher sales volumes while selling, general and administrative expenses rose 39.2% due to increased personnel costs. Start-up costs surged 503%, reflecting the ramp-up of start-up activities related to magnet production and chlor-alkali facilities. Advanced projects and development expenses spiked 302% due to higher costs incurred for legal, consulting and advisory services to support growth initiatives.

Due to the surge in costs, MP Materials reported an operating loss of $24 million in the quarter compared with the year-ago operating loss of $34.8 million. This was the 11th consecutive quarter of operating loss for the company, reflecting ongoing margin pressure as it continues transitioning toward higher-value separated rare earth products. The company posted adjusted earnings of three cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 12 cents.

Producing separated rare earth products and magnetic materials involves significantly higher costs than concentrate production, due to additional processing requirements, chemical inputs, labor and maintenance. Cost of sales is, thus, expected to trend higher, reflecting increased sales of NdPr oxide and metal, along with added costs associated with magnetic precursor products. Start-up costs are also likely to increase further in the coming quarters.

MP Materials Scales Production Across Operations

MP Materials reported record production of 917 metric tons of NdPr during the first quarter, up 63% year over year, driven by continued expansion of separated rare earth production. The company also achieved a record 12,983 metric tons of rare earth oxide (REO) concentrate production, representing a 6% increase from the prior-year period, supported by improved recoveries and operational efficiencies. At the same time, production of magnetic precursor products continues to ramp up at the Independence facility.

MP’s Earnings Estimates Trend Lower Reflecting Caution

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP Materials’ 2026 earnings stands at 16 cents per share, reflecting a turnaround from the projected loss of 24 cents in 2025. The 2027 estimate is currently pegged at $1.06 per share, implying growth of 562.5%.



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Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward over the past 90 days.



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MP Materials Advances Capacity Expansion

The company is expanding operations at its Independence facility and has begun construction of the 10X magnetics facility. Commissioning activities for scaled heavy rare earth separation are also expected to begin soon at Mountain Pass. 10X will significantly expand MP’s fully integrated U.S. rare-earth magnetics manufacturing platform, which already encompasses mining and refining, metallization and alloying, sintering, finished magnet production and closed loop recycling. Once operational, the new campus is expected to contribute to the company’s total production capacity of approximately 10,000 metric tons of NdFeB rare-earth magnets per year, advancing the nation’s ability to produce these strategic components domestically.

Our Final Take on MP Stock

MP Materials remains well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for domestically produced rare earth materials and magnets, supported by its integrated business model, expanding production capabilities and significant long-term capacity investments. These strengths make the company an attractive long-term holding for existing shareholders.

However, prospective investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point given the stock’s premium valuation, rising operating and start-up costs, and recent downward revisions to earnings estimates. MP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.