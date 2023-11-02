News & Insights

MP

MP Materials swings to third-quarter loss on falling rare earths prices

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

November 02, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials MP.N said on Thursday it swung to a third-quarter loss due to inflation and a drop in the prices of the strategic minerals.

The Las Vegas-based company posted a net loss for the period ended Sept. 30 of $4.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $63.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

