MP Materials Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.24, changing hands as high as $15.81 per share. MP Materials Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $20.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.51.

