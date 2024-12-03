MP Materials rises 12.3%

MP Materials (MP) is up 12.3%, or $2.55 to $23.36.
Read More on MP:
- MP Materials rises 13.1%
- MP Materials price target raised to $26 from $23 at Canaccord
- Omega exits stakes in Devon, Las Vegas Sands, KBR, and Paramount Global
- MP Materials Reports Growth Amidst Market Challenges
- MP Materials reports Q3 adjusted EPS (12c), consensus (13c)
