MP Materials quarterly profit drops 90% on lower rare earths prices

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials MP.N posted a 90% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due to falling prices for the strategic metals used across the global economy.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $7.4 million, or 4 cents per share, compared to $73.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

