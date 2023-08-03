News & Insights

MP Materials quarterly profit drops 90% on lower rare earths prices

August 03, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials MP.N posted a 90% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due to falling prices for the strategic metals used across the global economy.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $7.4 million, or 4 cents per share, compared to $73.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

