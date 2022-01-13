MP Materials (NYSE:MP) shareholder returns have been notable, earning 42% in 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) share price is up 42% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Since the stock has added US$699m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year MP Materials grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

While it's good to see positive EPS of US$0.62 this year, the loss wasn't too bad last year. We'd argue the positive share price reflects the move to profitability. Some investors scan for companies that have just become profitable, since that's an important business development milestone.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MP Earnings Per Share Growth January 13th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of MP Materials' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MP Materials shareholders have gained 42% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 50% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MP Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with MP Materials (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

MP Materials is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

