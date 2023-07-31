MP Materials (MP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

MP Materials Corp. MP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Aug 3.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $60.4 million, suggesting a 58% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a 84% plunge from the second-quarter 2022 reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q1 Results

In the last reported quarter, MP Materials reported year-over-year decline in both revenues and earnings. The company however beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the metrics.

MP Material’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 70.4%.

Factors to Note

In the first quarter of 2023, rare earth oxide (REO) sales and production volumes were 10,215 and 10,671 MT, respectively. Production and sales volumes were down 1% and 13% compared to the last year quarter, respectively. Timing of shipments impacted volumes during the quarter.

The company normally experiences a timing lag between production and sales, which leads to volatility in its operation results between quarters. Production is impacted by the timing of scheduled outages of production facilities for maintenance, which typically occur in the second and fourth quarter. The company had earlier stated that as it is currently engaged in commissioning activities for Stage II, significant volumes of REO produced from Stage I operations will be retained for separation rather than sold as concentrate

MP’s sales volumes are thus expected to have been lower in the to-be-reported second quarter.



Revenues in the first quarter of 2023 bore the impact of a 32% decrease in the realized price of REO in concentrate due to softer pricing environment for rare earth products as compared to the prior year-period when prices had peaked.

During the quarter, rare earth prices had lost steam mainly on the prospects of rising supply with new mining initiatives globally. The combination of weak prices and lower sales volumes are expected to have weighed on the company’s top-line performance in the second quarter.

Higher raw material and logistic costs are likely to have weighed on the performance in the quarter. The company has been incurring higher production costs as it is expanding its workforce and preparing its facilities to support separated rare earth (Stage II) production. Other general and administrative costs, as well as advanced projects and development costs, are also anticipated to have dented margins.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for MP Materials is -42.86%.



Zacks Rank: MP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Price Performance

MP Materials’ shares have fallen 28.5% in the past year against the industry’s 8.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

