MP Materials (MP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

MP Materials Corp. MP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on May 5.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $115 million, suggesting a 91.7% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 39 cents per share. Compared with earnings per share of 13 cents reported in the first quarter of 2021, the consensus mark indicates a solid improvement of 200%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, MP Materials reported year-over-year improvement in both revenues and earnings. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed the same. MP Material’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 33.6%.

Factors to Note

The accelerating global transformation toward electrification and decarbonization has been spurring strong demand for critical rare earth materials. The company has been implementing efficiency improvements in the processing of rare earth materials, which has resulted in significantly higher production of rare earth oxide (REO). MP Materials produced 42,413 metric tons of REO in concentrate — the highest rare earth production in the United States and Mountain Pass history. The company sold a record 42,158 metric tons of REO. This trend is expected to have sustained in the first quarter of 2022, courtesy of the efficiency improvement efforts of the company.

Realized sales price of rare earth oxide is expected to have been higher in the quarter due to elevated market prices supported by strong demand and tight supply. Higher sales volume and prices may have contributed to the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



Higher raw material costs and COVID-19 impacted logistics costs may have impacted results in the first quarter. Nevertheless, per unit production costs owing to continued operational efficiencies, benefits from higher sales volumes and increased realized pricing driven by higher market prices may have offset some of these impacts on the company’s bottom-line performance in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MP Materials this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for MP Materials is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



Price Performance



MP Materials’ shares have gained 24.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.9%.

