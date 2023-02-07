MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $32.69, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.18% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

MP Materials Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 51.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.38 million, down 10.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MP Materials Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.48 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.2.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

