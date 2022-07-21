MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the most recent trading day at $29.66, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.26% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.74 million, up 70.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $531.59 million, which would represent changes of +62.64% and +60.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.98.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.