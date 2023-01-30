MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $31.58, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 31.67% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 51.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.38 million, down 10.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, MP Materials Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.67, so we one might conclude that MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

