MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the most recent trading day at $29.46, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.38 million, down 10.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

