MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the most recent trading day at $24.83, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.31 million, down 8.88% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MP Materials Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.97.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.