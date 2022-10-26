MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the most recent trading day at $31.49, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 14.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.86 million, up 21.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $526 million, which would represent changes of +53.85% and +58.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.3% lower within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MP Materials Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.65.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

