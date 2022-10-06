MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $30.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.34% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.01% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.07 million, up 26.39% from the year-ago period.

MP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $531.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.34% and +60.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. MP Materials Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MP Materials Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

Meanwhile, MP's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



