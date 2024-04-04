MP Materials Corp. (MP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the latest trading day at $14.74, indicating a -1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.97% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.94% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MP Materials Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 111.11% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.96 million, down 48.84% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $252.56 million, indicating changes of -102.56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 138.1% downward. At present, MP Materials Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

