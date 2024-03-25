MP Materials Corp. (MP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $13.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.27%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.93% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MP Materials Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $48.96 million, indicating a 48.84% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $252.56 million, demonstrating changes of -28.21% and -0.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10% downward. At present, MP Materials Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.32, so one might conclude that MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

