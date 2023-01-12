MP Materials Corp. (MP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $29.41, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.38 million, down 10.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

