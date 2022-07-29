MP Materials Corp. (MP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $33.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

MP Materials Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.74 million, up 70.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $531.59 million, which would represent changes of +62.64% and +60.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.34, so we one might conclude that MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

