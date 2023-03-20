MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $26.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.81 million, down 44.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $414.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -27.38% and -21.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.48% higher within the past month. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MP Materials Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.11 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

