MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.76, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.38% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 20.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

MP Materials Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.74 million, up 70.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $531.59 million, which would represent changes of +62.64% and +60.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MP Materials Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.48, which means MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

