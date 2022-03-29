MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $54.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 161.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $111.11 million, up 85.27% from the year-ago period.

MP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $456.57 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +37.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.91% higher. MP Materials Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MP Materials Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 7.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

