MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $29.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

MP Materials Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.3 million, down 47.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $412.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -27.38% and -21.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.48% higher. MP Materials Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MP Materials Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.89, which means MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

