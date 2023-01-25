MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $30.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 51.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.38 million, down 10.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MP Materials Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

