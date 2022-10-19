MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.68, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.52% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

MP Materials Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.86 million, up 21.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $526 million, which would represent changes of +59.34% and +58.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MP Materials Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.75, which means MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



