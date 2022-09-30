MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed the most recent trading day at $27.30, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.08 million, up 26.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $542.89 million. These totals would mark changes of +64.84% and +63.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% higher. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MP Materials Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



