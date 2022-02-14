MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $40.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.52% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.67 million, up 91.25% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.45% higher within the past month. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.