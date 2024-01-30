MP Materials Corp. (MP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) ended the recent trading session at $16.05, demonstrating a -1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of MP Materials Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 107.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.24 million, down 48.27% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.23% downward. As of now, MP Materials Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.