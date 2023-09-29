MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $19.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.93% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.67 million, down 59.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $254.87 million. These totals would mark changes of -82.74% and -51.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60.78% lower. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MP Materials Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 67.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.48, which means MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MP's PEG ratio is currently 4.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

