MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.75, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 18.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126.07 million, up 26.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $531.84 million, which would represent changes of +59.34% and +60.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. MP Materials Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.74, so we one might conclude that MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



