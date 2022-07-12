MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $29.22, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.35% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 22.01% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MP Materials Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.74 million, up 70.6% from the year-ago period.

MP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $531.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.64% and +60.14%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MP Materials Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MP Materials Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.45.

We can also see that MP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.