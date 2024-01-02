MP Materials Corp. (MP) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $19.66, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MP Materials Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 102.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $50.45 million, indicating a 45.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% lower. MP Materials Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.81.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

