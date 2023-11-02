News & Insights

US Markets
MP

MP Materials' adjusted profit beats; rare earths prices sag

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

November 02, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Adds earnings comparison

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials MP.N posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as it worked to offset a sharp drop in prices for the strategic minerals and rising operating costs.

Rare earths are a grouping of 17 metals used to make magnets found in motors that turn electricity into motion. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of rare earths and rare earth magnets.

Las Vegas-based MP posted a net loss for the period ended Sept. 30 of $4.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $63.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding onetime items, MP earned 4 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected MP to break even for the quarter, according to IBES data from LSEG.

For the past three years, MP has processed rock that it extracts from its Mountain Pass mine in California into rare earths concentrate that is shipped to China for refining. The company produced 10,766 metric tons of that concentrate during the quarter, about 1% lower than the year-ago period.

MP has been working to refine its own rare earths for some time. The company said its refining equipment in California produce 50 metric tons of neodymium and praseodymium - the two most-popular rare earths - during the quarter.

MP also said it would launch a plan to increase its rare earth concentrate production by 50% within four years.

The company planned to hold a conference call with investors to discuss the quarterly results on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.