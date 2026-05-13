MP Kicks Off 2026 With Record Production Numbers: Can It Scale Further?

MP Materials MP is strengthening its position in the rare earth supply chain by scaling production across key materials and advancing downstream manufacturing capabilities. Recent milestones underscore accelerating output growth and steady progress toward building a fully integrated, end-to-end rare earth platform.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company produced a record 917 metric tons (MT) of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), up 63% year over year. The strong performance builds on momentum from 2025, when its Mountain Pass operations delivered a record 2,599 MT of NdPr, more than double the 1,294 MT produced in 2024. The increase reflects continued process optimization and ongoing production ramp-up efforts.

The company also achieved record production of 12,983 MT of rare earth oxides (REO) in concentrates during the first quarter, marking a 6% year-over-year increase, driven by improved recoveries and operational efficiencies. In 2025, REO production totaled 50,692 MT, up 12% from the prior year.

MP Materials continues to expand its downstream manufacturing footprint. Last year, the company successfully produced its first NdFeB magnets on commercial scale at its Independence facility located in Fort Worth, TX.

The facility converts NdPr oxide produced at Mountain Pass into permanent magnets and precursor products, and also has integrated capabilities to support magnet recycling. In April 2022, the company had entered into a long-term agreement to supply magnets and precursor products manufactured at the facility to General Motors GM as its foundational customer. Deliveries commenced in March 2025 and production has ramped up since.

The company recently stated that it advanced key growth initiatives, such as expanding operations at Independence and breaking ground on the 10X magnetics facility, its second domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing facility. Meanwhile, scaled heavy rare earth separation commissioning activities are set to begin soon at Mountain Pass.

The 10X Facility is expected to begin commissioning in 2028 and is projected to produce an estimated 7,000 MTs of magnets per year. Combined with the Independence facility’s 3,000 MT magnet capacity, MP Materials’ overall U.S. rare earth magnet production capacity will expand to 10,000 MT per year. This will significantly boost domestic output to serve both defense and commercial customers.

Peer Lynas Rare Earths LYSDY reported NdPr production of 1,996 tons in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 31, 2026), representing a 32% year-over-year increase. The company also produced eight tons of dysprosium and terbium during the quarter.

Notably, Lynas achieved its first production of samarium oxide in March 2026, ahead of its previously announced April 2026 target. Samarium oxide is in strong demand for use in high-performance magnets for electronics and aerospace applications, as well as in optical, catalyst and medical technologies. The milestone further strengthens Lynas’ position as a commercial producer and supplier of both light and heavy rare earth materials.

Total rare earth oxide (REO) production for the quarter reached 3,233 tons, up 69% from the prior-year period.

MP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MP Materials shares have surged 211.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 63.8% growth. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has risen 49.1%, while the S&P 500 has gained 30.1%.



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MP is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 19.95X, a significant premium to the industry’s 1.35X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP Materials’ 2026 earnings has moved down in the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has moved up, as shown below.



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The estimate for 2026 is pegged at earnings of 26 cents per share, which suggests a turnaround performance from the loss of 24 cents in 2025. The estimate for 2026 is pegged at a profit of $1.16, indicating a solid 347% improvement.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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