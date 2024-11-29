News & Insights

M.P. Evans Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

November 29, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC announced that its total issued share capital consists of 52,806,292 shares, all with equal voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their stakes in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The update offers transparency and clarity for investors interested in the company’s stock.

