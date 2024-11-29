M.P. Evans Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

M.P. Evans Group PLC announced that its total issued share capital consists of 52,806,292 shares, all with equal voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their stakes in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The update offers transparency and clarity for investors interested in the company’s stock.

For further insights into GB:MPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.