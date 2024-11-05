News & Insights

M.P. Evans Concludes Share Option Plan with Key Exercise

November 05, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans has announced that director K. Chandra Sekaran exercised share options for 20,000 shares, bringing his total interest to 168,181 shares, or 0.32% of the company. This move concludes the 2012 Unapproved Executive Share Option Plan, marking a significant development in the company’s shareholding structure. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 52,806,292 shares.

