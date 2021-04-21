World Markets

Mozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado

Contributors
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Published

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday the government will work to restore peace in the country after a deadly militant attack last month near multi-billion-dollar gas projects backed by global oil companies.

Adds context, detail

April 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday the government will work to restore peace in the country after a deadly militant attack last month near multi-billion-dollar gas projects backed by global oil companies.

"We will make all efforts to return peace to our country, in particular in the north, in Cabo Delgado which in recent years has been the target of terrorist attacks," he said during an address to an oil and gas conference in Maputo.

Militants attacked the coastal town of Palma on March 24, in a district near gas projects that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy. The army managed to secure the town nearly two weeks later.

France's TotalTOTF.PAcalled off the planned resumption of construction at its $20 billion project due to the violence, and sources said it pulled all its staff from the site.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon, writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, editing by Emma Rumney and Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular