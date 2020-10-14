Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus

MAPUTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he was well, however, showing no symptoms, and in isolation at home.

"I am infected, but not sick," Tiago said. "No one in this world can say that they are immune to the new coronavirus."

The southeast African nation has reported 10,258 infections, with 73 deaths.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Writing by Emma Rumney in Johannesburg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

