World Markets

Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Contributor
Manuel Mucari Reuters
Published

Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he was well, however, showing no symptoms, and in isolation at home.

MAPUTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he was well, however, showing no symptoms, and in isolation at home.

"I am infected, but not sick," Tiago said. "No one in this world can say that they are immune to the new coronavirus."

The southeast African nation has reported 10,258 infections, with 73 deaths.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Writing by Emma Rumney in Johannesburg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular