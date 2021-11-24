World Markets

Mozambique to unveil fresh oil and gas bidding round

Contributor
Manuel Mucari Reuters
Published

Mozambique will launch a bidding round for 16 new oil and gas blocs on Thursday and the results are expected to be announced next October, the National Petroleum Institute (INP) said.

MAPUTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mozambique will launch a bidding round for 16 new oil and gas blocs on Thursday and the results are expected to be announced next October, the National Petroleum Institute (INP) said.

The INP said the auction will focus on four regions, including the Rovuma Basin, off its northern coast, where the country discovered rich gas reserves and five new blocs will be open for bids.

It will also include seven blocs in Angoche and two in Zambezia province, both to the south of the offshore Rovuma field, and two in the southern province of Inhambane, with the 16 areas covering over 92,000 sq km (35521.4 square miles) in total, the INP said.

Mozambique's gas discoveries were supposed to turn the impoverished nation into a top global gas player, however, so far major developments led by oil giants such as TotalEnergies TOTF.PA have been hampered by an Islamist insurgency on their doorstep.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

Nov 10, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular