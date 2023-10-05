News & Insights

Mozambique settles macroeconomic loss claim over "tuna bonds"

October 05, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Sam Tobin and Kirstin Ridley for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mozambique has stripped an undisclosed chunk from its claim against Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest over the "tuna bonds" scandal, just days after settling its case against Credit Suisse UBSG.S, London's High Court heard on Thursday.

The latest deal draws a line under the costs the African republic was claiming from Privinvest for macroeconomic losses.

Mozambique's lawyer Jonathan Adkin said on Thursday that the republic had reached a settlement with Privinvest, which had led to the "removal of the economic loss issue" from the case.

Adkin did not give a figure for that portion of Mozambique's claim, but court filings show the republic was seeking around $830 million for losses suffered between 2016 and 2018.

The settlement comes three days after Credit Suisse's new owner UBS UBSG.Sresolved its dispute with the southeastern African republic.

