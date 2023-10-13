News & Insights

World Markets

Mozambique offshore gas fields huge opportunity for country, Italy PM says

October 13, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Angelo Amante and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The gas fields discovered offshore Mozambique represent a huge opportunity for the development of the African country, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a visit with the head of Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI.

Speaking after a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Meloni said that Eni was the best example of the economic cooperation between Italy and Mozambique.

Eni - which is present in the African country as the operator of a floating liquefied natural gas project (LNG) - hopes to reach a final investment decision on its second floating project by the end of June next year, two sources directly involved with the project told Reuters this week.

Meloni also that said 70% of Italy's climate fund, or about 3 billion euros ($3.16 billion), will be reserved for Africa.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.