Mozambican designer wants his brand up there with the world's best

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Mozambican designer Mauricio Matapisse looks on as a machine sews the logo of his Nothing to Lose (NTL) clothing brand onto fabric.

MAPUTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mozambican designer Mauricio Matapisse looks on as a machine sews the logo of his Nothing to Lose (NTL) clothing brand onto fabric.

He wants his brand, which has caught the eyes of young Mozambicans with its trendy designs, to be on par with the world's best.

"We need to create that dynamic of when a person goes to a store to buy Gucci, Nike and... sees NTL... (and) feels a little balance there. Like, should I buy this or that," said Matapisse, 39, from Mozambique's capital Maputo.

NTL customers say its affordability, fabric quality and range of styles from hats to summer outfits set it apart.

"You have the freedom to choose the colour, size and design of your clothes," customer Neusa Gilda Castigo Mussuey said.

