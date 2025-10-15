MOWI ASA Posts Q3 Operational EBIT Of EUR 112 Mln; Harvest Volumes Improve

(RTTNews) - MOWI ASA (MOWI.OL, MNHVF), a Norwegian seafood company, on Wednesday reported third-quarter Operational EBIT of 112 million euros or 1.32 billion Norwegian kroner.

Further, harvest volumes in the third quarter totalled 166 thousand tonnes, higher than 161 thousand tonnes a year ago.

The harvest volume in the quarter was higher than its earlier guidance of total harvest volume of 160 thousand gutted weight equivalents or GWT.

In its third-quarter trading update, the company reported that operational EBIT in Consumer Products amounted to 66 million euros, and operational EBITDA in Feed was 26 million euros.

Blended farming cost was 5.42 euros per kg, down from 5.72 euros per kg a year ago.

The company will release its complete third-quarter results on November 5.

On Tuesday, the stock had closed regular trading at 223.20 Krone in the OSLO market.

